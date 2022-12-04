Rep. Comer: Biden Family Influence Peddling a National Security Risk

The soon-to-be chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Elon Musk's release of the "Twitter Files" proves President Joe Biden's campaign worked to suppress the story about Hunter Biden's laptop and that upcoming investigations by the committee would be directed at the president, not his son.

"What [Elon Musk] is showing here is evidence that the Biden campaign colluded with Big Tech to suppress a story that we now know is 100 percent true," Comer told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

"The problem the Democrats should have is why were they so scared of the laptop story? And the answer, Maria, is because the laptop proves evidence that not only did Joe Biden lie to the American people about his involvement with his family's influence peddling and shady business dealings; it also proves Joe Biden was a part of those shady business deals."

According to the New York Post, in September 2020, Sens. Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley released a report showing that a firm linked to Hunter Biden received $3.5 million in 2014 from Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina.

John Paul Mac Isaac, a computer repairman who cited the report, noticed information contained within Hunter Biden's laptop contradicted President Joe Biden's earlier claims that he never had overseas business deals with his son.

Laptop documents proved otherwise. Hunter Biden's laptop contained emails signaling that Joe Biden went to a 2015 dinner with Ukrainian gas executive Vadym Pozharskyi of Burisma Holdings, which reportedly paid Hunter Biden $1 million to serve on its board while then-Vice President Joe Biden led the Obama administration's Ukraine policy.

Additionally, an email from May 13, 2017 indicated that "the big guy," as former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski would later confirm, is Joe Biden. The email would add that a 10% equity stake would go to the big guy in a corporate entity established by Hunter with the Chinese energy company CEFC.

"Joe Biden met with every single person he said he never met," Comer told Bartiromo. "We have emails to prove it. Joe Biden was actively involved. What the Biden family was doing was selling access to Joe Biden."

"This is an investigation of Joe Biden," the congressman added, "because we believe that the family's influence peddling is a national security risk.

"And when you look at national security and evidence on the laptop, energy policy is national security."