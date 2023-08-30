House Probing Biden's Alleged Misuse of Air Force Two

House Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has requested information regarding alleged misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two during Joe Biden's time as vice president.

Comer and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., also a committee member, wrote to U.S. Archivist Colleen Shogan in a Wednesday letter seeking unrestricted special access under the Presidential Records Act to certain records related to Biden's foreign travel with his family on the official vice presidential airplane (Air Force Two) and helicopter (Marine Two).

The National Archives and Records Administration is the custodian agency of vice-presidential records.

The House oversight panel is probing Biden's alleged influence peddling in his son Hunter Biden's business dealings.

"Then-Vice President Biden's misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two is indicative of yet another way in which the President has abused his various offices of public trust and wasted taxpayer money to benefit his family's enterprise, which consisted of nothing more than access to Joe Biden himself," Comer and Donalds wrote to Shogan. "Devon Archer, a longtime Biden family associate, has stated it is 'categorically false' that Joe Biden played no role in his son's foreign business dealings. Flights on Air Force Two around the world to seal business deals are evidence of that role."

Comer and Donalds asked Shogan to provide the requested documents no later than Sept. 13.

During a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax's "National Report," Comer said Joe Biden was the least transparent president in U.S. history and probably the most "corrupt" vice president.

"Then-Vice President Joe Biden abused Air Force Two by allowing his son to jet set around the world to sell 'The Brand' to enrich the Biden family. This is yet another example of then-Vice President Biden abusing his public office for his family's financial gain," Comer said in a statement on the Oversight Committee's website.

"There must be accountability for this abuse of taxpayer-funded resources. We fully expect the National Archives to provide this information to the Oversight Committee so that we can provide the transparency that Americans demand and deserve."

Donalds said the House panels' probes into the Bidens has "uncovered undeniable corruption."

"The walls are closing in on the Biden Family due to consistent and diligent efforts by House Republicans who've followed the money, conducted meticulous interviews and hearings, and uncovered undeniable corruption," Donalds said in a statement.

"I am proud to partner with Chairman Comer on this latest undertaking to expose then-Vice President Biden's gross misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two to benefit his family's enterprise. The American people deserve to know how much their former Vice President and current President abused his power to shake down foreign governments and enrich his family to the tune of millions of dollars."