House Panel May Need DOJ to Compel Epstein Interviews

House Republicans investigating late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's documents could need assistance from President Donald Trump's Justice Department to try to convince people to testify.

However, there's no guarantee the DOJ would get involved if asked to prosecute contempt of Congress charges, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday.

That's because, although House Oversight Committee members are intent on pursuing the contents of the files, Trump and his administration have appeared eager to move past the Epstein saga.

"If DOJ doesn't do anything, it's really the end of the road," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told the Examiner. "There's no precedent that will force [Attorney General Pam Bondi] or anyone else at the DOJ to take on any case, including a referral from Congress."

Committee Chair James Comer, two weeks ago, issued several subpoenas in relation to Epstein, including demands for testimony from former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Several others were issued subpoenas as well, including former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, along with former Attorneys General Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales, according to an announcement released by the committee.

The chair established deposition and record return dates for each subpoena, starting with Barr on Aug. 18 and running through Oct. 14 with Bill Clinton.

"Generally speaking, contempt of Congress charges are really the primary way to enforce a congressional subpoena," Rahmani told the Examiner.

A bipartisan 8-2 Oversight vote requested the DOJ to produce the Epstein files by Aug. 19.

Under then-President Joe Biden, former Trump aides Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were prosecuted and convicted after refusing to testify before a Democrat-controlled Congress. Contempt citations were also referred to the DOJ for Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan Jan. 6 committee referred lawmakers defying subpoenas to the House Ethics Committee instead of seeking prosecution by the DOJ.

The Republican-led House referred a contempt citation for Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland, who led the DOJ. Garland was not prosecuted.

Two House panels last year recommended holding in contempt of Congress Hunter Biden, though a full House vote was not held.