Comer Subpoenas Former White House Counsel

The House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena to former White House counsel Dana Remus in relation to its probe of President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.

Rep. James Comer, the committee's chair, asked Monday for Remus to sit for a deposition about the misplaced files dating back to Biden's time as vice president under President Barack Obama.

The files were found at Biden's Greenville, Delaware residence and his personal office within the University of Pennsylvania's Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C.

Comer is also requesting the transcribed interviews of White House employees Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, Katherine Reilly, and Ashley Williams.

"Ms. Remus played a central role in coordinating the organizing, moving, and removing of boxes that were later found to contain classified materials while Ms. Remus served as White House Counsel," Comer stated.

Remus had "knowledge of why White House personnel began to visit with frequency Penn Biden Center in 2022, where classified materials, including materials related to Ukraine, were later discovered," he added.

Specifically, the committee is curious as to why Remus contacted former Biden assistant Kathy Chung in May 2022 about the documents and the timeline leading up to their discovery in November of that year.

The files were not revealed publicly until January of this year, two months from the discovery and eight months from Chung's discussion with Remus.

White House spokesman Ian Sams dismissed the subpoenas as "the latest example of House Republicans' extreme efforts to undermine the rule of law and interfere in ongoing Justice Department investigations."

House Judiciary Committee Democrats joined the Biden administration in condemning the subpoena.