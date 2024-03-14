House Launches Probe Into China's Meddling in US

The House Oversight Committee is launching a government-wide investigation into Chinese meddling operations in the U.S., including election influence, espionage, ties to drug manufacturing, and corporate security.

Chair James Comer, R-Ky., sent letters to nine Biden administration agencies to investigate the resources being used to combat undue Chinese influence in America.

"Without firing a single bullet, the Chinese Communist Party is waging war against the U.S. by targeting, influencing, and infiltrating every economic sector and community in America," Comer wrote in a statement Thursday. "We know that this coordinated influence and infiltration campaign by the CCP threatens U.S. military readiness, the technology sector, financial markets, agriculture industry, education systems, and intellectual property.

"The lives and security of all Americans are affected."

Letters were sent to the Department of Justice, Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency, Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Agency for Global Media, Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, NASA, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and the National Science Foundation.

"The Oversight Committee has a responsibility to ensure the federal government is taking every action necessary to protect Americans from the CCP's ongoing political warfare," Comer's statement continued. "Actions taken by the committee today are just the beginning and I look forward to full cooperation from agencies as we work to thwart China's efforts to influence and infiltrate the United States of America."

Comer's investigation seeks information regarding what steps are being taken to thwart the CCP's political and economic warfare campaign. More U.S. agencies will be called on to provide information on how they are combating CCP warfare, according to Comer, who will lead several hearings to address this national security threat.

Former President Donald Trump's administration sought to leverage a new trade deal with China by pressing it to address unfair trade practice, including forced technology transfer and intellectual property theft.

Comer's letters went out hours before Reuters published a report about the Trump administration's Central Intelligence Agency operation against China in 2019.

Three former officials told Reuters that the CIA created a small team of operatives who used internet identities to share narratives about Xi Jinping's government to overseas news outlets.

The CIA team promoted allegations that members of the ruling Communist Party were hiding ill-gotten money overseas and slammed as corrupt and wasteful China's Belt and Road Initiative, which provides financing for infrastructure projects in the developing world, Reuters reported.

Comer's impeachment inquiry targeting President Joe Biden has been digging into allegations Hunter Biden and his family have been peddling influence in the U.S. to Chinese companies to the tune of tens of millions. Comer has argued those business ties have compromised the president and his administration when it comes to China, the chief economic superpower challenger to the U.S.