Rep. Comer Calls for Biden Home Visitor Logs

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability chair, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is calling on the Secret Service to provide all internal documents, communications, and visitor information maintained for President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, residence.

Comer wrote a Monday letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to request that the committee be provided "all documents and communications related to visitor information" at the president’s home "from January 20, 2017, to present."

The Secret Service last week acknowledged it has records on who visited Biden's home when classified documents were kept there.

The White House Counsel's office initially said no visitor logs existed for the home.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber on Jan. 14 said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden's private library at the home. The White House previously said only a single page was found there.

Comer's committee is investigating Biden's mishandling of the sensitive, highly classified documents.

"The U.S. Secret Service protected President Biden during the time he stored these classified materials at his Wilmington residence," Comer wrote in a statement.

"Given the White House’s lack of transparency regarding President Biden’s residential visitor logs, the Committee seeks information from the Secret Service regarding who had access to his home since serving as Vice President."

Classified material retrieved at the house, and also at an office formerly used by Biden, have included documents designated as highly sensitive and information obtained by U.S. intelligence sources.

Memos and briefing materials covering topics including Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom reportedly were included among the 10 classified documents found in a Washington, D.C., office that had been used by Biden after he left his second term as vice president.

Comer appeared on Newsmax Friday and expressed concern that the classified documents found at Biden's house might have allowed U.S. "adversaries" access to sensitive information.

"It's hard for me to believe that when Joe Biden moved out of his vice president's office that the documents were delivered to multiple locations," Comer said on "National Report." "One would believe the documents were all delivered to one location. It was probably the Biden Center, and then somehow, some more documents ended up at Joe Biden's house.

"My concern is somebody was going through those documents, and they may have been passing information on classified information onto our adversaries. So this is very concerning and we're not going to let up on this investigation."