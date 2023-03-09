Biden, Trump Probes Lead to Bipartisan Bills

Members of the House Oversight Committee are trying a bipartisan approach to legislation after problematic business entanglements involving the Trump and Biden families over the years.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the committee's chariman, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the committee's ranking member, are discussing two bills: one increasing financial accountability for the family members of presidents and another to bolster the retrieval process for classified documents, according to the Washington Examiner.

Republicans have sought to probe the foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden, as Democrats have with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden also have been in the middle of controversy surrounding classified documents found in each of their homes after being in office.

The panel's hearings have been dominated by Republican interests, focusing on the border and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Washington Examiner, a hearing was scheduled for Friday on the Biden family's dealings, including testimony from a lead Treasury Department official. However, it was ultimately postponed after a Biden administration official witness objected to attending.

Republicans have expressed a desire to explore Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings and whether those dealings led to foreign influence over his father, particularly when he was vice president.

They stated intentions of investigating Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian energy company, Burisma. Hunter Biden served on Burisma's board during his father's time as vice president.

Senate Republicans conducted a probe into the Hunter Biden and Burisma before the 2020 election.

Congressional Republicans also noted Hunter Biden's work in China.

According to The Washington Post, it appears Hunter Biden earned almost $5 million from a Chinese energy company over the course of 14 months, although none of his projects amounted to anything concrete or official.

The record of Hunter Biden's foreign consulting is incomplete, since he was not required to disclose his finances as the child of a then-vice president, reported the Washington Examiner.

In contrast, Kushner and Ivanka Trump were required to do so, as they were senior aides in the Trump administration.

The House Oversight Committee's proposals have not been fully detailed yet and are still subject to discussion, but it is anticipated that there will be talks around presidential family members' business dealings in the influence industry and reform to a structured process of withdrawing government property, according to the Washington Examiner.