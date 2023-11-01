Rep. Ken Buck Says He Won't Seek Reelection

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection next year.

"Earlier today I announced that I won't be seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives," Buck posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"To my friends in Colorado, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve our nation. Being your representative in Washington DC has been the highest honor of my life."

Buck's social media post included a near three-minute video in which he explained his decision.

"I made a decision to leave Congress because tough votes are being replaced by social media status," he said. "It's time to stop feeding popular narratives and start addressing the long-term solutions."

Buck, one of eight Republicans who last month voted to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said "It is impossible for the Republican Party to confront our problems and offer a course correction for the future while being obsessively fixated on retribution and vengeance for contrived injustices of the past."

"Our nation is on a collision course with reality," the 64-year-old Buck said, "and a steadfast commitment to truth, even uncomfortable truths, is the only way forward.

"Too many Republican leaders are lying to America claiming that the 2020 election was stolen, describing Jan. 6 as an unguided tour of the Capitol, and asserting that the ensuing prosecutions are a weaponization of our justice system."

Buck currently is serving his fifth term representing Colorado's 4th Congressional District.