Email Shows US Attorney Blocked Agents From Investigating Biden

The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday revealed a document that showed Lesley Wolf, the assistant U.S. attorney for Delaware, blocked investigators from pursuing evidence relating to President Joe Biden as part of an investigation into violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The committee also revealed evidence that Biden's son Hunter Biden was traveling the world to sell influence and access to his father. A document showed Hunter Biden referring to the Biden "brand," meaning his father, and he referred to access to his father as "the keys" to "my family's only asset."

The documents were supplied by IRS whistleblowers Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapley to back their congressional testimony that the Department of Justice interfered in a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden involving alleged tax fraud crimes.

"These documents show a clearer connection between Joe Biden, his public office, and Hunter Biden's global influence peddling scheme that resulted in over $20 million in payments to the Biden family," Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., chair of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a news release. "In addition to then-Vice President Joe Biden attending lunches and speaking on the phone with his son's business associates, the details released today paint a fuller picture of how Joe Biden's vice presidential office was instrumental to the Biden family's business schemes.

"This evidence makes clear Hunter Biden's business was selling the Biden 'brand' and that access to the White House was his family's most valuable asset — despite official claims otherwise."

The newest revelations come a day before the House's first hearing on an impeachment inquiry into the president.

A document revealed by the committee included an August 2020 email from Wolf in which she ordered investigators to remove any reference to "Political Figure 1" from a search warrant. Subsequent documents released Wednesday showed that Joe Biden was "Political Figure 1."

"As a priority, someone needs to redraft attachment B," Wolf wrote. "I am not sure what this is cut and pasted from but other than the attribution, locations, and identity stuff at the end, none of it is appropriate and within the scope of this warrant. Please focus on FARA evidence only. There should be nothing about Political Figure 1 in here."

Another document includes a May 2021 report from investigators that shows they were not allowed to follow investigative leads on potential campaign finance violations related to a wealthy Hollywood lawyer, Kevin Morris, who was enlisted to help the Biden family and who paid millions of dollars to help Hunter Biden around the time that his father became president.

Investigators wrote that "there may be campaign finance criminal violations. AUSA Wolf stated on the last prosecution team meeting that she did not want any of the agents to look into the allegation. She cited a need to focus on the 2014 tax year, that we cannot yet prove the allegation beyond a reasonable doubt and that she does not want to include their Public Integrity unit because they would take authority away from her. We do not agree with her obstruction on this matter. The assigned AUSA does not like dissenting opinions."

Wolf's office declined to comment in an email to Newsmax.