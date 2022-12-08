House Jan. 6 Panel Plans to Release Report Dec. 21: NBC News

The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol plans to release its final report Dec. 21, NBC News reported.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., on Wednesday confirmed earlier NBC News reporting that the committee would publish its final report the week of Dec. 19, specifically on Dec. 21.

Thompson told reporters that there will be "a formal presentation" of the report but that committee members "haven't decided exactly what that will be."

The chairman had told reporters Tuesday that he expects the panel to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department but that members were still weighing the potential targets.

In addition to considering a referral involving former President Donald Trump, the committee could offer contempt of Congress referrals for fellow members who have ignored its subpoenas, for witnesses it believes lied to its investigators, and for people it believes tried to intimidate witnesses.