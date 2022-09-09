Politico: House Republicans Up Spending by $28M on TV Ads This Fall

House Republicans are spending big on TV ads this fall ahead of the midterm elections, reports Politico.

The National Republican Congressional Committee on Friday announced it was boosting ad buys by $28 million, bringing the committee's total ad reservation spending to $80 million.

"We are continuing to expand the playing field deeper into Democrat-held territory and look forward to prosecuting the case against every one of these vulnerable Democrats," NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said in a statement. "We have the message, the candidates and the resources needed to retake the majority and this investment will help us deliver on our mission."

The committee will spend $3.4 million in Ohio's 13th District, where Democrat state Rep. Emilia Sykes faces Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in an open seat, $2.7 million in a new district in North Carolina's Research Triangle, where Republican Bo Hines faces Democrat state Sen. Wiley Nickel, $2.6 million in a northern Denver suburb where Republican Barb Kirkmeyer is challenging state Rep. Yadira Caraveo.

The House GOP campaign arm also placed ad buys against Democrats Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia ($3.7 million), Rep. Kim Schrier in Washington ($2.3 million) and $950,000 against Rep. Henry Cuellar in Texas.

The NRCC also increased its investment to defend Republican Reps. Michelle Steel in California ($2.2 million), David Valadao in California, Mike Garcia in California, Don Bacon in Nebraska and Steve Chabot in Ohio.