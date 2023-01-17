×
Tags: house | gop | speaker | kevin mccarthy | classified | documents | investigation

McCarthy: GOP's Biden Docs Probe Will Ensure Law 'Applied Equally'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 January 2023 07:13 PM EST

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reiterated Tuesday that congressional Republicans will investigate President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents — dating back to his time as vice president (under President Barack Obama), a position which holds no powers of declassification.

During his press conference on Capitol Hill, McCarthy said House Republicans were determined to make sure the law involving the 45th and 46th presidents both possessing highly sensitive government documents is "applied equally."

Back in August, the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, after his documents dispute with the National Archives reached an apparent impasse.

And over the last week, at least three separate batches of classified materials have been found at either Biden's office (the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.) or his Delaware home — including the act of storing documents inside a "locked" garage.

"Before the election, [the White House] found out President Biden had these documents not under lock," McCarthy said, "prior to an election, they kept it secret. At no time did he get raided by the FBI.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) "put a special prosecutor [on Biden's case] only after other people raised the issue," he continued. "It just does not seem fair. This is why the American people get so upset and distrust their government when they see that the law is not applied equally.

"I have concerns when any classified documents are anywhere else."

McCarthy also questioned how much the one leaving office is even aware of what documents are getting packed.

"One thing I will say here, too, is a president who just left office is not the [individual] who's packing up their boxes, who's not moving them, so how much does he even know in that process?" McCarthy added.

Alan Dershowitz — a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School and one of this country's foremost experts on the U.S. Constitution — predicted on Newsmax on Monday night that  "nothing" would come of Attorney General Merrick Garland assigning separate special counsels (Jack Smith, Robert Hur) to the Trump and Biden cases, respectively.

"There won't be any prosecutions here," Dershowitz predicted. "But since [the DOJ] appointed a special prosecutor for Trump, they had to appoint the same for Biden.

"Nothing's going to come of it."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 17 January 2023 07:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

