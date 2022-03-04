House GOP Leadership Urging Biden to Favor US Oil and Gas

House Republican leaders joined with 80 members of the House Energy Action Team (HEAT) to send a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to cut off Russian oil and gas sales to the United States in favor of U.S. energy resources.

The letter, which was organized by House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., was signed by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; and the 80 members of HEAT. In it, the lawmakers criticize Biden for his continued support for alternative energy policies and push him to make the U.S. less dependent on imported oil and gas.

"Your economic and energy policies project weakness abroad and hurt American families," the legislators wrote. "Yet even given the current Russian invasion, your Administration continues to double down on this failed agenda. The Russian economy is heavily reliant on oil and gas revenues, and due to spiking prices could see $65 to $73 billion in additional revenue this year."

The letter adds that "each day, Russian energy sales provide hundreds of millions of dollars for Russian President [Vladimir] Putin to wage his war. While Europe, which receives nearly 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia, seeks alternatives, your press secretary effectively renounced U.S. oil and gas resources, by saying that the US will address the Russia-Ukraine crisis with failed Green New Deal polices, [sic] which plays right into Putin's hands."

They continue, "It is time to reverse these harmful policies and institute an energy plan that sends an unmistakable signal to the world. We have the world's largest oil and gas reserves; we can produce these energy resources more cleanly and efficiently than anywhere else in the world; and we should produce them.

"We will make clear that more U.S. production means greater energy security for our allies, lower prices for consumers at home, and more strength abroad as we undermine the Russia-China alliance."