Mace Left Victims Hearing in 'Full Blown Panic Attack'

Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., are bringing forward victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET to call for accountability, but Republicans and the House Oversight Committee continue to contend they are all over it.

During Tuesday's private Oversight hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who has previously spoken about being a rape survivor, was seen leaving the victims' hearing in tears and declining to answer reporters' questions. The moment highlighted the emotional weight of the proceedings as lawmakers continue examining the Epstein case.

"Since it's already being reported – Yes I left the Oversight briefing with Epstein victims early," Mace wrote on X. "As a recent survivor (not 2 years in), I had a very difficult time listening to their stories. Full blown panic attack. Sweating. Hyperventilating. Shaking. I can't breathe.

"I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves because we know absolutely no one will fight for us.

"GOD BLESS ALL SURVIVORS."

The emotional meeting, which lasted two and a half hours, brought together six of Epstein's victims and lawmakers, including Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Johnson later called the session both "heartbreaking and infuriating," and Comer noted victims had identified new "persons of interest" in Epstein's network.

Mace has been outspoken about sexual violence, delivering a searing speech earlier this year in which she accused her ex-fiancé and others of serious sexual crimes – allegations they have denied. She is also among four House Republicans backing a bipartisan petition to force the public release of all government files related to Epstein.

Johnson, under fire from Massie for proceeding too meticulously, earned Comer's praise for freeing the Oversight Committee to take the investigation wherever it leads.

"Some of the ladies have shared these stories publicly before, but at least two of the women had never told their stories before, one for the very first time in the room, and so, there were tears in the room," Johnson told reporters.

"There was outrage. It was both — I would describe it as heartbreaking and infuriating. That justice has been delayed so long."

"Some of the women in the room began to be groomed by Epstein and his accomplices, Ghislaine Maxwell and the others, 30 years ago. These brave young women, Epstein and his accomplices stole their innocence, stole their very lives in some cases, stole their hopes and dreams and aspirations and, and ruined them in so many ways, but they came forward courageously to share their thoughts in hopes the House Oversight Committee and that the House itself that we would do this in a bipartisan fashion and seek those answers and we will.

"Some of them began civil litigation against Epstein and the Epstein evils and everything associated with it 20 years ago. This has gone on for a long, long time, and they shared their stories.