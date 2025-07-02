Trump to House GOP: Don't Let Dems 'Push You Around'

With the House Republicans upset Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, held out her way into give-away concessions for her state, President Donald Trump is warning the House Republican holdouts not to fall prey to the Democrats' trappings by obstructing the bill's passage.

"Nobody wants to talk about growth, which will be the primary reason that the Big, Beautiful Bill will be one of the most successful pieces of legislation ever passed," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Wednesday, hailing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed by the House and then by the Senate before a return to the House to reconcile differences.

"This growth has already begun at levels never seen before. Trillions of dollars are now being invested into the USA, more than ever before.

"Likewise, hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs are filling up the coffers of Treasury. The tariff money has already arrived and is setting new records!"

Trump's references to tariffs is a shot at the supposed "nonpartisan" Congressional Budget Office – stacked with Democrat-only donors and backers, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt – being forced to admit considering tariffs income, the OBBB does not add to the federal debt, but it actually could reduce it due to higher government income from Trump tariffs, if they remain on.

"We are growing our way out of the Sleepy Joe Biden mess that he and the Democrats left us, and it is happening much faster than anyone thought possible," Trump's statement continued. "Our country will make a fortune this year, more than any of our competitors, but only if the Big, Beautiful Bill is passed!"

House Republicans are stuck between giving Trump a victory and sticking to their personal fiscal hawk instincts, but Trump is reminding them about recent history and urging those longstanding congressional members, whose historical votes led America to this point of massive spending and debt, that Trump's instincts trump theirs.

"As they say, Trump's been right about everything, and this is the easiest of them all to predict," his statement concluded. "Republicans, don't let the Radical Left Democrats push you around.

"We've got all the cards, and we are going to use them. Last year America was a 'dead' nation, with no hope for the future, and now it's the 'hottest nation in the world!'

"Make America Great Again!"