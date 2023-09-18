Report: House GOP Hardliners May Block Funding Agreement

Several hardline conservative members in the House may block a government funding resolution GOP members agreed to Sunday night.

The Washington Examiner reported Monday that some GOP House members are turning up their noses to a continuing resolution that would continue to fund the government and avoid a potential shutdown.

In a post on social media Sunday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she will not support the measure.

"[Continuing resolution] negotiated by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. No policy riders in the CR. So, it's all the policies from last year's Democrat appropriations, with an 8% cut," Greene's post said. "Plus, the border bill, but no E-Verify. I'm a 'no'. No money for Ukraine, COVID, or weaponized government. America First!"

ABC News reported Sunday that Republicans from both the Freedom Caucus and Main Street Caucus reached a deal on a short-term funding resolution that will keep the government going through Oct. 31.

As Greene's post pointed out, the agreement provides for an 8% cut to domestic agencies, except for Veterans Affairs and the Pentagon, and includes provisions for border security, but not E-Verify, the report said.

"Congress must keep the government open and secure the border. That's why we've worked with leaders of the House Freedom Caucus to introduce a 31-day continuing resolution laser-focused on fixing the crisis at our southern border," ABC cited the Republican Main Street Caucus saying in a statement Sunday. "Over the next several days, we'll work together to build support for this CR, to pass the defense appropriations bill and to make progress on other appropriations bills that bend the curve on out-of-control spending."

With just a small majority in the House, Republicans can shed very few votes to still pass the resolution, which could fall despite the deal if more representatives come out against it.

"I have not yet seen final deal, but I'm hearing that a CR will be pushed for 30-Day extension that will include H.R. 2 Secure the Border Act (which I voted for) minus the E-Verify, and more Ukraine funding," Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., posted on X.

"If the House thinks adding HR2 which we direly needed sweetens the deal for me to vote clearance to add more Ukraine funding for the Senate neocon/neolibs to not oppose," Mills continued. "I'm a hard 'no!' I'm sick of the DC backroom deals to appease 61 in the Senate and not going to play this game. Our job is to fund the U.S. and take care of the American people. I was not elected by overseas interests like others. Enough is enough!"