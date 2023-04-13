×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house gop | manhattan da | alvin bragg | andy biggs

House GOP Moves to Defund Manhattan DA

By    |   Thursday, 13 April 2023 02:53 PM EDT

A group of House Republicans led by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., moved to defund Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after he indicted former President Donald Trump on criminal charges last week.

Biggs introduced the "Accountability for Lawless Violence In Our Neighborhoods Act," or the "ALVIN Act," which would prohibit Bragg's office from receiving federal funds and would require that his office repay any federal funding received after Jan. 1, 2022.

Biggs also introduced the "No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act," which would prohibit state and local law enforcement from using funds or property to investigate the President, Vice President, or candidate for the office of President in a criminal case.

"District Attorney Alvin Bragg ran on a campaign pledge to indict President Trump. Bragg took the unprecedented action of converting alleged minor business misdemeanors to 34 individual felonies in an attempt to put President Trump behind bars and humiliate him and his supporters," Biggs said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

Earlier this week, Bragg filed a lawsuit against House Republicans, accusing them of launching a "campaign of harassment in retaliation for the District Attorney's investigation and prosecution of Mr. Trump."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A group of House Republicans led by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., moved to defund Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after he indicted former President Donald Trump on criminal charges last week.
house gop, manhattan da, alvin bragg, andy biggs
194
2023-53-13
Thursday, 13 April 2023 02:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved