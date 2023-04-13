House GOP Moves to Defund Manhattan DA

A group of House Republicans led by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., moved to defund Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after he indicted former President Donald Trump on criminal charges last week.

Biggs introduced the "Accountability for Lawless Violence In Our Neighborhoods Act," or the "ALVIN Act," which would prohibit Bragg's office from receiving federal funds and would require that his office repay any federal funding received after Jan. 1, 2022.

Biggs also introduced the "No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act," which would prohibit state and local law enforcement from using funds or property to investigate the President, Vice President, or candidate for the office of President in a criminal case.

"District Attorney Alvin Bragg ran on a campaign pledge to indict President Trump. Bragg took the unprecedented action of converting alleged minor business misdemeanors to 34 individual felonies in an attempt to put President Trump behind bars and humiliate him and his supporters," Biggs said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

Earlier this week, Bragg filed a lawsuit against House Republicans, accusing them of launching a "campaign of harassment in retaliation for the District Attorney's investigation and prosecution of Mr. Trump."