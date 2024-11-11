WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house gop | leadership rules | brian mast

House GOP Weighing Changes to Internal Leadership Rules

By    |   Monday, 11 November 2024 03:01 PM EST

House Republicans are considering changes to internal rules proposals that would prevent leadership scuffles like the one that led to the ousting of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Politico reported Sunday.

A movement to amend the threshold for issuing a motion to vacate, which stands at just one member of the House, has gained steam among the GOP. Some members, including Florida Rep. Brian Mast, are looking to go further with a proposal that would require any current member of leadership looking to run for another leadership position to resign before they can seek another.

According to Politico, this proposal could open up the running for leadership posts to Republicans who otherwise wouldn’t have much chance of competing with high-profile members of Congress. However, it could also have a chilling effect on attempts by top-level Republicans to seek higher positions.

Had this rule been implemented before McCarthy’s ousting, several top members of the House GOP, including Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Republican Policy Chair Gary Palmer. R-Ala., and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who was vice chair of the House GOP conference, would have been required to step down from their posts to run for speaker.

Although most Republicans dislike the tool that allowed Rep. Matt Gaetz to lead a small group of Republicans in ousting McCarthy against the wishes of most in the party's conference in October 2023, Politico reported there are some conservatives who are expected to fight to keep the threshold.

A thin House majority, which Republicans are expected to have once all the races are decided, could scramble plans to adjust it.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Republicans are considering changes to internal rules proposals that would prevent leadership scuffles like the one that led to the ousting of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Politico reported Sunday.
house gop, leadership rules, brian mast
269
2024-01-11
Monday, 11 November 2024 03:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved