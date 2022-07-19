House GOP Plans Multiple Probes of Biden Administration

House Republicans, preparing for a likely takeover of the chamber next year, are already planning a series of investigations into the Biden administration, Politico is reporting.

The GOP lawmakers are getting set to look at a number of issues including Hunter Biden's business dealings, the southern border, and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But Republicans don't plan on stopping there and are already planning to expand their oversight goals beyond the administration and investigate the Democrats' formation of the Jan. 6 select committee and the origins of COVID-19, Politico noted.

While the midterms remain months away, Republican lawmakers are already dividing up which committee will lead which investigation. And Republican lawmakers are also talking about the investigations with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., about the probes, according to the news outlet.

"I've been really impressed with leadership — both from [Rep.] Jim [Jordan], from [Rep.] Jamie Comer, from Kevin's office — in already starting to talk about that," Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said.

And Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who is expected to be majority leader if the GOP regains control of the House, added: "I think it's really going to be focused on holding the Biden administration accountable and getting answers. … It is going to be a lot of intense oversight."

Republicans have already made document preservation requests to the Jan. 6 committee, those officials involved in the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and to Twitter for its failed sale to Elon Musk.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, vowed to Newsmax that if the GOP takes control in November, lawmakers will investigate a series of scandals.

"The American people deserve to know where the virus started. The American people need to know the Justice Department is so political, it's treating moms and dads as domestic terrorists who show up at school board meetings," Jordan said while appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"Thousands of Americans' tax returns remain public," he continued. "That's not supposed to happen in this country. So the Ways and Means Committee needs to investigate that. Certain key investigations have to happen, but we also have to pass legislation that's going to help families across this great country."

The Hill reported that some lawmakers are now calling for a probe into election systems and laws, but others are seeking to narrow the focus of the probes.

Eleven Republicans have sent a letter to House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., requesting hearings to "investigate the potential; illegal activities revealed in the documentary film 2000 Mules."

But Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga. chief deputy whip for the House GOP, said: "We've got to focus on fuel, food, crime, education, border."