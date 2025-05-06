GOP Reps. Push New Social Security Chief on Customer Beefs

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., and 14 House Republican colleagues have expressed concerns to newly confirmed Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano regarding possible changes that could affect customer service.

Malliotakis and her colleagues sent a letter Tuesday to Bisignano, who earlier in the day was confirmed by the Senate in a 53-47 vote along party lines.

Others who signed the letter include Reps. Jeff Hurd and Gabe Evans of Colorado; Rob Bresnahan, Jr., Ryan Mackenzie, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania; Don Bacon of Nebraska; Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey; David Valadao of California; Juan Ciscomani of Arizona; Jen Kiggans of Virginia; Mike Ezell of Mississippi; Michael Turner of Ohio; Zach Nunn of Iowa; and Mike Lawler of New York.

"We commend and support the continued efforts to make our bloated bureaucracy more efficient for the American people," the lawmakers wrote.

"However, we must use caution and consider the impact any changes would have so there are no disruptions in services for our seniors and disabled who depend on the Social Security Administration to receive retirement benefits and supplemental security income.

The agency announced Feb. 28 that it would be reducing its "bloated workforce" by 12%, from 57,000 employees to 50,000.

The agency also said it will reduce the regional structure from seven to four, saying the organizational structure at its headquarters "is outdated and inefficient."

The agency in March announced that it would delay planned phone service cuts to retirees by two weeks and abandon a rule that would have required some disabled and elderly people to travel to an office to claim their benefits.

"Constituents have shared with our offices the inadequate customer service provided by the SSA and have contacted us for assistance," the lawmakers wrote.

"Over the past few years, there have been instances of Social Security beneficiaries waiting for more than two hours to speak with an SSA employee, with the call-back option not always being available. Furthermore, over-the-phone claims account for around 40% of all social security claims."

The lawmakers noted that by 2030, every member of the Baby Boomer generation will be 65, "leading to a surge in seniors relying on Social Security, a trend that will only accelerate over the next five years."

"Our seniors have worked hard their entire lives and have diligently paid into the Social Security System under the assumption that they would receive these benefits once they retire," they wrote.

"Furthermore, satisfactory customer service must be provided to Social Security beneficiaries, whether that be online, over the phone, or in-person. It is essential to ensure the verification of Social Security recipients in order to reduce fraud and abuse within the system.

"However, this verification process must not be overly burdensome for the elderly or disabled with physical and technological challenges. Also, individuals in rural areas face existing geographical hardships in accessing local Social Security offices."

Bisignano is a Wall Street Veteran who is the CEO of Fiserv, a financial and technology payments company. He told senators during his confirmation hearing March 25 that he has no plans to privatize the agency and committed to providing robust customer service to all Americans.

Newsmax reached out to the Social Security Administration for comment.