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Tags: house | gop | dhs | ice | senate | deal

House Republicans Block Senate DHS Deal

By    |   Friday, 27 March 2026 02:11 PM EDT

House Republican leadership on Friday rejected a bill passed earlier in the day by the Senate that would have funded much of the Department of Homeland Security but lacked funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Border Patrol, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"It is absolutely offensive to the people that we represent that the Senate would send over a bill that doesn't fund Border Patrol and the core components of ICE," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Friday during a press gaggle.

"It's absurd. The fact they would expect us to take that up and pass it today as they leave town? Could the Senate be any more lazy than to send to us a bill that doesn't do the job and then leave town? So, we're going to stand up and say NO to that. We're going to send back a bill that's responsible to the American people."

The Senate deal restores funding for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA and other DHS agencies through September.

"In the dead of night, with only five senators present on the floor and no one there to object, the Senate rushed through a DHS funding bill that deliberately left ICE and CBP unfunded," Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, said in a post on X.

"Now, they are leaving town. No SAVE America Act. ICE and CBP unfunded. Senate Republicans just gave the Democrats everything they wanted and more."

Added Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., chair of the House Freedom Caucus: "We can't believe the Senate abdicated its responsibility."

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., early Friday said Republicans "caved to our demands to fund DHS without a blank check for ICE and CBP. ... Democrats held firm in our opposition that Donald Trump's rogue and deadly militia should not get more funding without serious reforms, and we will continue to fight for these reforms."

DHS funding lapsed on Feb. 14.

The House plans to pass its own version of the bill, according to two sources who spoke with CNN.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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House Republican leadership on Friday rejected a bill passed earlier in the day by the Senate that would have funded much of the Department of Homeland Security but lacked funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Border Patrol, The Wall Street Journal...
house, gop, dhs, ice, senate, deal
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2026-11-27
Friday, 27 March 2026 02:11 PM
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