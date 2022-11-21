Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Pelosi 'Precedent' Inspired House GOP to Boot Dems

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, credits outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for subtly giving incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the idea about reportedly jettisoning three Democratic Party congressional members — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. — from their respective committee assignments, before a new Congress convenes on Jan. 3.

"[The House Republicans and Democrats] used to police their own back in the day. That was the tradition, and that had been the precedent that was set in Congress for years," Fallon told Newsmax Monday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now."

Fallon then shared how Speaker Pelosi established a "new precedent" by "reaching over the aisle" on dropping Republican congressmen — Steve King and Paul Gosar — from their House committee assignments, after a spate of public controversies.

Omar has said "many" anti-semitic things during her short time in American politics, lamented Fallon; "and yet, she always falls back to, 'Oh, they're attacking me because I'm Muslim ... I'm a woman ... I'm a person of color.'"

Well, Schiff and Swalwell "will [likely] be gone, too ... it's about their actions."

In a recent TV interviews, Schiff declared that a Republican-controlled House would bring "chaos" to Congress, by condoning the "least common denominator" of member conduct.

This prompted Fallon to fire back: "You know what the 'lowest common denominator' was" during Schiff's time of leading Democrats during Donald Trump's presidential tenure? "It was leading the false Steele Dossier, and lying to the American people about the Russia hoax."

Going further, Fallon said if the new House Republicans hypothetically had a formal vote on Schiff's committee fate, he's "pretty sure" that vote would be unanimous — against Schiff.

"He's just trying to point the blame to others," said Fallon of Schiff.

But not all Democrats are driven by their own agendas. Fallon credited Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., for acknowledging that then-President Trump was right to ban TikTok during his time in office.

"I'm filing [House] legislation" on banning TikTok, said Fallon, while adding that countries like Pakistan have already begun dropping the Chinese government-influenced social platform.

"People [on TikTok] need to understand there are Terms of Service," said Fallon. And within that agreement, the Texas Republican relayed how the Chinese government subsequently has permission to collect American users' data "for whatever reason."

"They can even track your keyboard history ... and collect passwords," said Fallon. "It's very dangerous. It's a matter of national security, and we should absolutely ban it here in the United States."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!