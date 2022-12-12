GOP Lawmakers: Biden Risking Passenger Safety With Air Marshals at Border

Republican lawmakers are warning the Biden administration that sending U.S. air marshals to the southern border will jeopardize the lives and safety of airline passengers during the holiday season, the Daily Mail reported.

Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio, and six colleagues have written Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seeking more information about the plan to re-assign the marshals, reported the Daily Mail, which obtained a copy of the lawmakers' letter.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) oversees both Customs and Border Patrol and the Transportation Security Agency, which runs the Federal Air Marshal Service.

Air marshals are armed federal agents tasked with anonymously riding commercial airline flights, in case an emergency threat arises. There are an estimated 3,000 air marshals in the U.S., the Daily Mail reported.

"As we enter one of the busiest travel times of the year, it is imperative that we have every Federal Air Marshal tending to their actual job rather than assisting in a problem your administration created and continues to ignore," the lawmakers wrote.

The representatives' letter asked Mayorkas a series of questions about the plan to re-assign air marshals to help police the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border. They included:

What is the projected impact to public safety? Was any public safety assessment conducted concerning the plan? What has DHS done to ensure the safety of passengers with air marshals not at their expected positions? A request for an estimate of cost for deploying air marshals to the southern border and an assessment of the work they will do there.

Carey and the other Republicans also raised concerns about how the Biden administration's impending rollback of Title 42 would worsen the record surge of people trying to cross the border.

Title 42, a Trump-era policy implemented during the COVID pandemic, allowed authorities to expel migrants due to health concerns.

Biden's plan to re-assign air marshals would reduce the force covering flights to just an eighth of its normal operating size, according to the Washington Examiner. That's about one Air Marshal on every 100 flights – a percentage confirmed by Air Marshal National Council executive director Sonya LaBosco.

"I'm concerned about my own family traveling, you know, for the holidays. I had family traveling in and I was so nervous during Thanksgiving," LaBosco told the Daily Mail. "Because I knew there weren't going to be enough Air Marshals on the planes because they're down at the border."

LaBosco added that the air marshals' planned deployment is expected to last until April.