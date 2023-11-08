House GOP Moves to Slash Buttigieg's Salary to $1

House Republicans took a punitive step on Tuesday by reducing the salary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to just $1, marking their latest attempt to exert political pressure on the Biden administration.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced the measure, which passed as an amendment to the 2024 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations Act via voice vote, reported Breitbart.

Greene made her intentions clear on X, describing the move as an attempt to effectively "fire" the former Democrat presidential candidate due to what she perceived as his misuse of taxpayer dollars.

She accused Buttigieg of staging fake bike rides to the White House and using taxpayer-funded "private planes" for awards related to LGBTQ rights, stating that American taxpayers should not bear the burden of funding his extravagant "trips or salary."

"My amendment to cut his salary to $1 is paying him too much," she wrote.

Greene strongly criticized Buttigieg's tenure as transportation secretary, pointing out his delayed response to a toxic train derailment and other alleged failures.

"Pete Buttigieg doesn't serve the American people," she said.

In the forefront was Greene's mention of Buttigieg's "fake bike ride," where he is said to have unloaded a bicycle from an SUV to appear environmentally conscious. At the same time, the gas-guzzling vehicle followed him to a meeting at the White House.

Furthermore, Buttigieg faced backlash for the frequent cancellations and delays of commercial flights under his purview. According to Fox News, this criticism intensified because he was observed using government-managed private jets on at least 18 occasions since taking office.

A significant controversy for Buttigieg was his 10-day delayed response to a Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that released hazardous vinyl chloride into the local environment.

In defense of the delay, he said in an appearance on NBC News' "Hallie Jackson Now," "I was upholding the norm, which is that you stay out of the way of first responders and NTSB [National Transportation Safety Board]."

House Republicans have previously considered the Holman Rule to cut federal employee salaries. In October, they voted against reducing the salaries of four officials as amendments to the energy and water spending package, reported Politico.

However, the House GOP's spending bills, filled with Republican priorities, face an uncertain path to becoming law and must first be reconciled with the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The move is essentially improbable, as President Joe Biden is unlikely to sign a bill that cuts Buttigieg's salary.