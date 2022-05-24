×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | gop | baby formula | shortage | ad campaign | joe biden

House Republicans Launch Ad Campaign Over Baby Formula Shortage

empty shelves at a store
Shelves normally meant for baby formula sit nearly empty at a store in downtown Washington, D.C., on May 22. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 May 2022 08:03 AM

House Republicans have started an ad campaign targeting President Joe Biden and Democrats over the country's baby formula shortage.

The National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee (NRCC) released a twenty-second video as part of a five-figure ad campaign that blames Biden and Democrat lawmakers for "failing to fix the crisis."

With a baby heard crying continuously through the ad, the following words appear line by line over photos of a crib, and of Biden with his mouth on his hands —

"The nationwide baby formula shortage is getting worse.

Mothers can't feed their babies.

But Joe Biden & House Democrats have failed to fix the crisis.

Tell Joe Biden to act now before it's too late."

The White House phone number — (202) 456-111 — appears and the word "late" turns red before the video ad ends.

"It's outrageous that Democrats managed the supply chain so poorly that there is a nationwide baby formula shortage," NRCC communications director Michael McAdams said, according to The Hill. "Democrats are too incompetent to govern."

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last week slammed House Republicans for voting against legislation that would allocate $28 million to boost resources at the Food and Drug Administration to help alleviate the baby formula shortage.

The Infant Formula Supply Appropriations Act passed 231 to 192, mostly along party lines. Only 12 Republicans voted to support it.

House GOP members argued that the legislation would not have helped put formula back on store shelves.

The baby formula shortage was caused by a combination of supply chain snarls and manufacturer Abbott recalling and temporarily closing a manufacturing plant because of safety issues.

A military cargo plane carrying the first shipment of infant formula from Europe to help address the critical shortage in the U.S. landed in Indianapolis on Sunday, and the White House said a second flight had been arranged.

The head of the Food and Drug Administration told lawmakers Thursday that Abbott's Michigan formula plant, the largest in the U.S., could be up and running as soon as next week. The plant has been closed since February due to contamination problems.

Biden took steps to address the shortage of infant formula on Wednesday when he invoked the Defense Production Act to help manufacturers obtain the ingredients needed to ramp up supply.

The president also directed U.S. agencies to use Defense Department commercial aircraft to bring formula into the United States from overseas.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Republicans have started an ad campaign targeting President Joe Biden and Democrats over the country's baby formula shortage.
house, gop, baby formula, shortage, ad campaign, joe biden
399
2022-03-24
Tuesday, 24 May 2022 08:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved