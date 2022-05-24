House Republicans Launch Ad Campaign Over Baby Formula Shortage

House Republicans have started an ad campaign targeting President Joe Biden and Democrats over the country's baby formula shortage.

The National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee (NRCC) released a twenty-second video as part of a five-figure ad campaign that blames Biden and Democrat lawmakers for "failing to fix the crisis."

With a baby heard crying continuously through the ad, the following words appear line by line over photos of a crib, and of Biden with his mouth on his hands —

"The nationwide baby formula shortage is getting worse.

Mothers can't feed their babies.

But Joe Biden & House Democrats have failed to fix the crisis.

Tell Joe Biden to act now before it's too late."

The White House phone number — (202) 456-111 — appears and the word "late" turns red before the video ad ends.

"It's outrageous that Democrats managed the supply chain so poorly that there is a nationwide baby formula shortage," NRCC communications director Michael McAdams said, according to The Hill. "Democrats are too incompetent to govern."

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last week slammed House Republicans for voting against legislation that would allocate $28 million to boost resources at the Food and Drug Administration to help alleviate the baby formula shortage.

The Infant Formula Supply Appropriations Act passed 231 to 192, mostly along party lines. Only 12 Republicans voted to support it.

House GOP members argued that the legislation would not have helped put formula back on store shelves.

The baby formula shortage was caused by a combination of supply chain snarls and manufacturer Abbott recalling and temporarily closing a manufacturing plant because of safety issues.

A military cargo plane carrying the first shipment of infant formula from Europe to help address the critical shortage in the U.S. landed in Indianapolis on Sunday, and the White House said a second flight had been arranged.

The head of the Food and Drug Administration told lawmakers Thursday that Abbott's Michigan formula plant, the largest in the U.S., could be up and running as soon as next week. The plant has been closed since February due to contamination problems.

Biden took steps to address the shortage of infant formula on Wednesday when he invoked the Defense Production Act to help manufacturers obtain the ingredients needed to ramp up supply.

The president also directed U.S. agencies to use Defense Department commercial aircraft to bring formula into the United States from overseas.