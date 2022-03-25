House GOP Readies 'Bold Conservative Agenda' Ahead of Midterms

House Republicans are vowing to move ahead with an aggressive agenda in anticipation of the GOP regaining control this fall.

Politico reported that Republican lawmakers are readying bills dealing with inflation, border security, and energy.

"It's going to show a bold conservative agenda," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said of the Republican plan. "It's not just about Republicans showing the country what we would do if we were given this majority. But it also would create a mandate, then, to go do those things."

House Republicans are hoping the agenda will help propel them to victories in the midterms.

Politico reported House Republican leadership has little appetite for two years of obstruction.

"We're going to pass legislation out of the House and send as much as we can to President Joe Biden's desk," House GOP Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said. "And we hope that he will work with us.

"You will see a unified Republican Party with a laser focus on issues that matter to every American."

The House Republicans have reportedly not settled on a strategy and likely will expect input from former President Donald Trump, Politico said.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich spoke to the conference during its meeting in Florida.

Politico said the lawmakers noted his speech was less about the tools of obstruction and dealt more with the power of their agenda to "save America."

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he is confident that Republicans will win a House majority in November — and by a lot.

"We're going to win the majority, and it's not going to be a five-seat majority," McCarthy told Punchbowl News in an interview Thursday.

McCarthy has predicted for months that Republicans will flip the House in 2022.