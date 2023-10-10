House GOP Launches Ad for Blue District Republicans

A nonprofit advocacy group affiliated with a House Republican super PAC is putting out a $250,000 ad campaign designed to give 17 Republicans an edge in districts President Joe Biden won, according to The Hill.

The American Action Network, which is aligned with California Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Congressional Leadership Fund, is reportedly running the spots on digital platforms. The ad buy is the organization’s first purchase since McCarthy was removed from the House speakership, according to The Hill.

“There are two kinds of people in Washington: The ones who play politics and the ones who fight for solutions like Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer, an independent voice who worked to keep our government open,” the narrator says in one of the 30-second spots. “Now our hard-working troops and border patrol agents get the pay they were promised, and seniors in need will continue to get the care they deserve.

"No partisan games, just solutions. That’s Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Call Congresswoman Chavez-DeRemer and thank her for keeping America open.”

These are the 17 House members the ad campaign aims to boost: Reps. David Schweikert, R-Ariz.; Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz.; David Valadao, R-Calif.; Mike Garcia, R-Calif.; John Duarte, R-Calif.; Michelle Steel, R-Calif.; Young Kim, R-Calif.; Don Bacon, R-Neb.; Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J.; Nick LaLota, R-N.Y.; Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y.; Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.; Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y.; Brandon Williams, R-N.Y.; Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore.; Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; and Jennifer Kiggans, R-Va.

The media campaign comes as the GOP seeks to retain its narrow majority in the House going into the 2024 elections, with California and New York seen as critically important battleground states.

While House Republicans were able to pass a 45-day stopgap spending bill late last month that keeps current government spending levels in place until mid-November. However, they were not able to get an earlier version of the bill through, which featured strengthened border protections and spending cuts.

That bill was sunk by 21 hard-right Republican holdouts as Congress raced to beat the looming deadline to keep the federal government open.

Passed with bipartisan support, the 45-day stopgap spending bill ultimately roiled the House further when it led to an effort by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to oust McCarthy from his role as speaker.

Eight Republicans joined with Democrats in voting for the California Republican to vacate the chair. The House currently lacks a speaker, though a temporary one was named, and the need to fill the position has taken on a new urgency in light of the Hamas militant group’s weekend attack on Israel.