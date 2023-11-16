House Moves Toward Expelling Santos After Ethics Report

Legislators in the House are reviving efforts to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress after the House Ethics Committee released its report on the allegations against him, according to Axios.

The report, which was released on Thursday, alleges that Santos was "blatantly" stealing from his campaign and falsifying reports to the House and the Federal Election Committee. It also states that the panel discovered "a complex web of unlawful activity involving Rep. Santos' campaign, personal, and business finances." The committee also referred "substantial evidence" of "uncharged and unlawful conduct" to the Department of Justice.

Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., who chairs the Ethics Committee, reportedly plans to file a privileged resolution to expel Santos on Friday. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., released a statement following the report's publication stating that he will "once again be submitting a privileged resolution to expel this liar and fraud when we return to session on Nov. 28."

Multiple legislators who previously voted against a resolution to expel Santos told Axios that they are now planning to vote to force him from office, including Democratic Reps. Jeff Jackson of North Carolina and Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, as well as Republican Reps. Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Ken Buck of Colorado, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn of Iowa.

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., said he "purposefully waited for the results" of the committee's investigation before making a decision. He said the report's findings are "reprehensible and not worthy of being a member of Congress" and added that he "will vote to expel" Santos.

"Considering that the ethics committee made a unanimous referral to the DOJ, I will very likely support expulsion," said Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif., though he added that his final decision would come after legislators debate the issue.