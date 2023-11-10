Rep. Gaetz Releases Video on McCarthy Speaker Ouster

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Friday released a 13-minute documentary that shows the events leading to the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"Get ready to dive into the heart of the battle for the gavel that led to the ousting of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House," Gaetz posted with the video on X. "It's not just a film, it's a movement."

Gaetz on Oct. 3 filed the motion to vacate the chair that resulted in McCarthy being removed. Eight Republicans, including Gaetz, joined Democrats in voting to remove McCarthy.

Rep, Mike Johnson, R-La., was elected as McCarthy's replacement on Oct. 25.

Titled "Gaveled Out: Return of The People's House," the video begins with news clips from McCarthy's election night in January, where it took him 15 rounds of voting to secure the speakership, and ends with Gaetz speaking.

"I made all of you a promise that we would have a speaker of the House who was more conservative and more honest, and we got our guy," Gaetz says. "It was so touching to see this man of God talking about how we can fulfill America's great vision together, and it is an America-first vision, and it is a strong America vision and one I definitely share."

The video shows clips of Gaetz outlining the promises, such as votes on term limits and balanced budgets, McCarthy made to House conservatives.

It also shows Gaetz's frustration before the August recess and a government shutdown deadline.

"The documentary highlights the series of events that led to a handful of patriotic members of the House replacing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy with a constitutional lawyer – Mike Johnson of Louisiana," Gaetz's office said in a press release.

McCarthy on Thursday told CNN that the Republican Party would benefit "tremendously" if Gaetz didn't serve in the House.

"People have to earn the right to be here," McCarthy told CNN's Manu Raju. "He'll admit to you personally he doesn't have a conservative bent in his philosophy. And just the nature of what he focuses on."

McCarthy was asked if Gaetz should be expelled from the House by GOP leadership.

"That's up to the conference," McCarthy said. "I don't believe the conference would ever heal if there's no consequences for the action."