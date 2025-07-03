Freedom Caucus On Board With Megabill After WH Promises

After threatening to vote against President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act as late as early Thursday, House Freedom Caucus members joined colleagues in passing the legislation later in the day.

The conservative hard-liners did not get any changes to the bill. Instead, they received assurances from Trump and the White House that future executive actions will address their concerns.

Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris, R-Md., cited "significant agreements with the administration overnight on executive actions, both inside and outside of the bill, that will make America great again," Politico reported.

Harris and fellow caucus member Ralph Norman, R-S.C., both had warned Wednesday they would vote against the bill unless Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., agreed to changes in the Senate version.

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, said the conservatives received "fiscal" promises from the administration. Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said, "We had significant concerns and so you can imagine we got significant commitments."

Caucus members said administration officials gave them guarantees about how last-minute Senate changes would be implemented, such as provisions that softened the rollback of green energy incentives, The Hill reported.

They also received projections of revenue growth that eased concerns about the bill's deficit impact.

"We had made significant improvement overnight, came to some significant agreements with the administration over a variety of issues," Harris said after the House vote.

"The final package at the end of the night was very different from what we started with in the morning."

In the end, caucus members were adamant that they didn't cave.

"Six months ago, we were being told we'd be lucky to get $300 billion in savings," said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, Freedom Caucus policy chair, Politico reported. "We kind of threw down, and we're fiscal hawks, and we got $1.6 trillion in mandatory spending, which [is] historic — has never happened."

"I'll put our effectiveness up against anyone if they want to match up scorecards."

Roy added that part of the decision to vote for the bill was the risk of needing to make concessions on parts they liked if they forced other changes to the legislation.