Some Freedom Caucus Members Oppose GOP Colleagues

Some House Freedom Caucus members are seeking candidates to challenge certain Republican incumbents, the Washington Examiner reported.

Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., has become a target of at least five Freedom Caucus members.

Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good, R-Va., former Caucus Chair Scott Perry, R-Pa., Reps. Mary Miller, R-Ill., Andy Harris, R-Md., and Dan Bishop, R-N.C., plan to announce their support for Republican candidate Adam Morgan, a state representative from South Carolina who is challenging Timmons for his seat, the Examiner reported.

Reps. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., previously endorsed Morgan.

"I think these people are looking for allies and fighters," Morgan told the Examiner. "I've taken on the RINOs and the left and the lobbyists. … Those are the kinds of people they want to serve with in Washington right now."

Morgan, whose website promotes him as "a conservative for Congress," serves as chair of the state Freedom Caucus in South Carolina. He recently joined state caucus members and supporters for former President Donald Trump at a press conference concerning the southern border.

Morgan now wants to help expand the Freedom Caucus' influence in the House.

"You need a number of good, strong people. It's a numbers game," Morgan said of his run for Congress, the Examiner reported. "And the Freedom Caucus needs more members and more allies, and that's why they've helped me out."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are among GOP conference members who support Timmons.

Trump also has backed Timmons, who on Saturday took to social media to address "a video from several years ago out there that was selectively edited and taken out of context."

Morgan then commented when sharing the video, originally posted by Citizens for Renewing America Executive Director Wade Miller, who said the video shows Timmons saying that Congress should adopt racial and sexual quota systems that would necessarily require a violation of federal civil rights laws to achieve.

"Stop gaslighting and lying to the public," Morgan wrote in an X comment directed at Timmons. "You clearly did NOT advocate to hire 'the best and brightest,' you wanted racial quotas — and even threw 'lifestyle' in there to really show your true Leftist colors."

Another South Carolina Freedom Caucus member, state Rep. Stewart Jones, is vying to replace retiring Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C.