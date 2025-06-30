House Freedom Caucus: Senate Megabill Not What We Agreed To

Members of the House Freedom Caucus said their Republican colleagues need to make "major changes" before they can in good conscience support the Senate version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act because it does not contain enough spending cuts, the New York Post reports.

The 32 members of the caucus took to X to voice their concern, saying the Senate version of the bill adds $651 billion to the deficit — "and that's before interest costs, which nearly double the total," the group said on X.

"That's not fiscal responsibility. It's not what we agreed to," they wrote. "Republicans must do better."

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the current version of the bill would add $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.

President Donald Trump has issued a July 4 deadline for the bill to become law.