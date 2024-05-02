13 Dems Join House GOP to Rebuke Biden on Immigration

Thirteen House Democrats joined with all Republicans to vote in favor of a resolution denouncing the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, early last month introduced the resolution condemning the Biden administration's failure to enforce immigration laws and secure U.S. borders.

The resolution passed the House 223-191 in a Wednesday afternoon session.

Democrats who supported the resolution mostly hail from competitive districts in the upcoming general election. They included Reps. Nikki Budzinski, D-Ill., Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., Angie Craig, D-Minn., Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, Sharice Davids, D-Kan., Don Davis, D-N.C., Jared Golden, D-Maine, Josh Harder, D-Calif., Steven Horsford, D-Nev., Susie Lee, D-Nev., Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., and Eric Sorensen, D-Ill.

The resolution condemned the Biden administration for:

Systematically dismantling effective border security measures and immigration enforcement.

Incentivizing 9.5 million illegal migrants, including bad actors and suspected terrorists, to arrive at the southern border.

Allowing at least 6.4 million migrants from the southern border to travel into the U.S.

Engaging in mass catch-and-release policies and abusing the asylum process.

Failing to deport illegal immigrants who do not qualify for asylum.

Violating U.S. immigration law by abusing discretionary case-by-case and other parole authorities to mass parole illegal immigrants who would otherwise have no legal basis to enter and remain in the country.

Engaging in policies that made it possible for bad actors and criminals to enter the country and harm innocent Americans such as Laken Riley, a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student murdered in February.

"Americans are fed up with President [Joe] Biden's broken immigration policies. The people of my district see it firsthand every day — the border crisis is in our backyard," Gonzales said in an April 9 release announcing the resolution.

"My resolution takes this administration to task for its failure to protect our homeland and keep Americans safe. I urge my colleagues to support this legislation and say that enough is enough."

Earlier this year, 14 House Democrats joined Republicans in backing a January resolution slamming the Biden administration for its handling of the southern border, Politico reported.