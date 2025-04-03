House Dems Demand Answers on IRS Staff Cuts

House Democrats are pressing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for answers on widespread layoffs at the Internal Revenue Service, warning the cuts could undermine tax enforcement and taxpayer services across the country, The Hill reported.

House Democrats, led by Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., sent a letter Wednesday to Bessent demanding that the Trump administration explain its decision to slash thousands of jobs at the Internal Revenue Service.

"The Administration has already fired 7,400 probationary employees — or seven percent of all IRS employees, mostly from enforcement staff — and has implemented a hiring freeze," Schneider and 22 other lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers cited concerns over the growing disruption to tax enforcement, noting that "4,700 employees at the IRS have accepted the deferred resignation offer." They pointed to a Wall Street Journal article indicating audits are being prematurely closed, sometimes without attempts to collect unpaid taxes.

"Reporting has shown that as IRS agents leave the agency, the IRS is closing audits before they are complete, and some were even closed without seeking money owed," the letter said.

The Democratic members of Congress also raised alarm over reports that the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, has gained access to sensitive taxpayer data while recommending that specific "non-essential" federal contracts be terminated.

According to the letter, Senate Democrats had previously flagged the issue, and now House lawmakers believe the intent to share confidential information has become more widespread.

"There have been reports that the IRS is nearing a deal to share data with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the purposes of immigration enforcement and that DHS has asked IRS investigators to help with immigration enforcement," the lawmakers wrote.

"Not only is this a change of policy and a violation of privacy, this discourages tax compliance and will further cut revenues," they added.

The group of signatories includes prominent House Democrats such as Reps. Judy Chu of California, April Delaney of Maryland, Tom Suozzi of New York, Terri Sewell of Alabama, Gwen Moore of Wisconsin, and Danny Davis of Illinois.

In their letter, the lawmakers requested detailed information from the Treasury Department, including the administration's target number for workforce reductions, a list of IRS departments expected to lose staff, projected revenue losses due to the staffing cuts, and how remaining personnel will be "adequately equipped" to continue providing taxpayer services.

The push for clarity comes as President Donald Trump's administration moves forward with restructuring federal agencies under its efficiency mandate.