House Dems' Attempt to Force Gun Vote Fails

House Democrats this week failed in their efforts to force a vote on various gun reform bills due to a lack of support from Republicans, The Hill reported.

Democrats submitted discharge petitions in an attempt to bring a vote on an assault weapons ban, increasing background checks before gun sales, and upping the window that authorities have for conducting checks. Democrats needed just 218 members to endorse one of the petitions in order to force a vote, but were only able to get all but four House Democrats and no House Republicans.

"It's an extraordinary time, and we need extraordinary people stepping up," said Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif. "You know there's another mass shooting coming. So will that be the mass shooting that finally allows these guys to do what's right?"

The Hill noted that Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., said he would not sign the discharge petition despite sponsoring a proposal to expand background checks.

"We've passed that bill multiple times. The background check bill, red flag laws — I voted for the assault weapons ban. But at some point, we need to start thinking about getting things done rather than sending messages across the floor of the House," Fitzpatrick said. "I really object to that, because it's a very intellectually dishonest way of proceeding when you don't have any strategy to navigate 60 votes in the Senate."

Fitzpatrick said he's trying to reach a compromise with fellow Republicans, but noted that this is a "sensitive issue" for many.

"Every single time we pass this bill, everyone's like, 'Our work's done.' It's not done. If you actually care about getting it done, go over there and figure out how to get 60 votes. If you're not doing that, what are you doing? That's what's very frustrating about a lot of these games being played," Fitzpatrick said.