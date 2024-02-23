Report: House Dems' Super PAC to Attack GOP on IVF

House Democrats' main super PAC is planning to wield the power of its purse to attack Republicans on in vitro fertilization treatments in the wake of the landmark — and polarizing — Alabama Supreme Court decision, Axios reported Friday.

In a memo, House Majority PAC (HMP) identified nearly a dozen current and former House Republicans in competitive districts who have co-sponsored a version of the Life at Conception Act between 2021 and 2023.

The legislation would "grant equal protection" to "every member of the species homo sapiens at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization."

Republicans in both chambers of Congress are rushing to distance themselves from the Alabama ruling — which found that frozen embryos are children — and the chilling effect it has already had on IVF clinics.

"While some House Republicans may pretend to oppose the ruling, their support tells a drastically different story," the memo says. "HMP can guarantee that their support will be used against them over paid media in competitive House districts across the country this fall."

Courtney Parella, a spokesperson for the Republicans' Congressional Leadership Fund, called the memo "sheer nonsense" and "nothing but a desperate political ploy to deceive voters when Members obviously support IVF and have made it clear they do."

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who is reportedly named in the memo, told Axios that Democrats have "always twisted the intent of that bill" and said he supported a previous version because it "had no limiting effect."

"I didn't get on this bill this [congressional session] because I asked them to craft more carefully so that it couldn't be twisted by the Dems," he added.

In the aftermath of the Alabama ruling, many of the Republicans named in the memo have made public statements in support of IVF treatment.

Bacon told Axios he supports the fertility treatment and Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told the outlet she intends to introduce a resolution and legislation to counter the Alabama decision.

A spokesperson for Rep. David Valadeo, R-Calif., told Axios the congressman "does not support federal restrictions on IVF" and former Reps. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, and Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., who are running for their old seats, indicated in statements that they support access to the reproductive therapy.

In a post on X, Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., recalled her own difficulties in getting pregnant, saying, "I believe there is nothing more pro-life than helping families have children, and I do not support federal restrictions on IVF."

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., told Axios that the "Alabama ruling should be overturned."

"IVF helps countless Americans become parents ... and the government should never stand in the way of that," he said.