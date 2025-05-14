Report: House Dems Oppose Trump Impeachment Effort

House Democrat leaders are set to oppose an effort by one of their own to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, calling it "a distraction."

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., who chairs the Democratic Caucus, told reporters that the impeachment resolution from Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., is "not the right approach we should be taking" and pulls the focus away from the party's efforts to block the Republican president's domestic agenda.

"We'll join the members of the leadership team in voting to table that motion," Aguilar said during a press briefing in the Capitol, according to The Hill. "Right now, our focus is on health care being stripped away from the American people. That is the most urgent and dire thing that we could be talking about this week. Everything else is a distraction."

Thanedar is seemingly unshaken in his resolve, reportedly moving to make his resolution privileged on Tuesday, which forces a House floor vote within a specific timeframe.

Thanedar filed seven articles of impeachment against Trump in April, accusing the president obstruction of justice, violation of due process, and a breach of the duty to faithfully execute laws, usurpation of the appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, violations of First Amendment rights, creation of unlawful office, and tyranny.

According to The Hill, House GOP leaders have scheduled a vote to table the motion, or suspend it from consideration, for around 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The table motion is expected to pass the House easily, given the GOP's control of the lower chamber and the lack of support for Thanedar's measure from Republican lawmakers. The support of Democrat leaders will ensure that the motion to table is carried by a resoundingly bipartisan vote.