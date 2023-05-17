House Dems Prep Debt Limit Hail Mary Discharge Petition

House Democrats are moving forward with a discharge petition as a Plan B to force a debt limit increase, in the event President Joe Biden refuses to negotiate with Republicans and puts the U.S. on the verge of default for the first time in history.

The discharge petition is a fallback option and leverage to force Republicans to bend to Biden and Democrat wishes to raise the debt limit without cutting spending.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., urged the signing of the discharge petition, which forces a House vote with a simple 218 majority signing on, The New York Times reported.

Republicans hold a 222-213 majority, so at least five GOP members would have to side with Democrats for the debt limit Hail Mary, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., condemned the Democrats' "political game" to try to subvert the Republican majority, according to the Times.

Jeffries' call came in a "Dear Colleague" letter to Democrats, with obligatory blame on former President Donald Trump and "right-wing extremists."

"In the next few weeks, at the reckless urging of former President Trump, we confront the possibility that right-wing extremists will intentionally plunge our country into a default crisis," Jeffries' letter reportedly read. "Emerging from the White House meeting, I am hopeful that a real pathway exists to find an acceptable, bipartisan resolution that prevents a default.

"However, given the impending June 1 deadline and urgency of the moment, it is important that all legislative options be pursued in the event that no agreement is reached.

"Accordingly, later on this morning, Budget Committee Ranking Member Brendan Boyle will file a discharge petition to provide a vehicle that may be necessary to protect the full faith and credit of the United States."

McCarthy denounced the discharge petition plan.

"So, is that even sensible?" McCarthy told reporters Wednesday. "Is that even being productive? Is that even responsible?"

"It seems to be that would be playing into a Biden default." he added. "I think America is tired of those political games."

Good luck getting Republicans to play ball with Democrats that way, Rep. Tom Cole, House Rules Committee chair, said.

"I don't think we are in any trouble," Cole told the Times. "I don't think anybody wants to be one of about a half a dozen that hands victory over to Biden.

"I don't think they are likely to crack."