House Conservatives Slam Spending Deal

House conservatives say the spending deal negotiated by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was pushed through without their input and will put more Americans in debt, reports the Hill.

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders announced Tuesday that they reached an agreement on this fiscal year's final set of spending bills.

Lawmakers passed the first portion of spending bills in early March, representing about 30% of discretionary spending for the year. Now lawmakers are focused on the larger package and, in what has become routine, are brushing up against a shutdown deadline of Friday.

"We are back in Ryan-Boehner swamp mode where the omnibus is written behind closed doors," Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said Tuesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Members are told to take it or leave it, and although Republicans control the House, more Democrats vote for it than Republicans because it spends more money than when Pelosi was in charge."

The House Freedom Caucus and its allies urged colleagues to reject the deal, calling it an "unprecedented assault on the safety of Americans and the sovereignty of our nation to do the 'open borders' policies of radical progressive Democrats led by President Joe Biden."

"The consequences here are the American people left holding the bag with a trillion dollars of debt every 100 days and policies that are at odds with them, an unsecure border and people like Laken Riley are dead," Texas Rep. Chip Roy, a member of the Freedom Caucus, said Tuesday.

"The bottom line is, this isn't what the Republicans who sent us here to Washington to do what we said we would do — this is not doing what we said we would do. There is no way to describe it as doing what we said we would do. There are a handful of crumbs."

"I want any Republican to tell me how we're holding the administration accountable," he added. "I'll wait."

Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett told the Hill he didn't think the package would solve problems.

"Leadership in both parties look for a number to pass a budget and if that solves problems great, but if it doesn't, it's just a numbers game," said Burchett.

Added Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn: "I came to D.C. to stop Washington's spending and secure the border, and will be voting against any swampbus."