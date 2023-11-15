×
Tags: house | conservatives | speaker | mike johnson

House Conservatives Balk on DOJ Funding Bill, Forcing Recess

By    |   Wednesday, 15 November 2023 02:06 PM EST

Despite the looming government shutdown, the House has announced that no more votes will be conducted until after the Thanksgiving recess Nov. 28 following an apparent stand by House conservatives against House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

The abrupt ending came Wednesday after 19 House conservatives stopped a procedural vote to advance an appropriations bill for Commerce, Justice, Science, or an Iran-related bill. The 225-198 vote blocked the House from further votes and the office of House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., announced the recess, The Hill reported.

The bill for justice was already set to face opposition for its funding of the Justice Department and the FBI, which conservatives are adamant must be reformed under President Joe Biden amid continued investigations into potential political pressure being placed on conservatives, including multiple indictments of former President Donald Trump, according to Politico Playbook.

"I think it gets bumpy from here on out," Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Politico. "Anything and everything is on the table."

The blocking of debate on that appropriations piece could signal a potential fissure with Speaker Johnson and fiscal hawks concerned about the new speaker using Democrat votes to pass a Continuing Resolution to keep the government funded at Democrat-desired levels.

It was that very concern that led House conservatives to file the notice to vacate former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., last month.

"The Swamp won and the speaker needs to know that," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told CNN.

The Democrat-run Senate appears ready to approve the House "laddered" C.R. to avert a government shutdown that would have begun midnight Friday.

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 15 November 2023 02:06 PM
