Lawmakers to Address Air Traffic Staffing, Infrastructure Woes

A House of Representatives subcommittee on Tuesday will hear testimony on the persistent shortage of air traffic controllers and the significant technology and infrastructure woes faced by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The issues have drawn fresh scrutiny after a series of troubling incidents, including a near collision last week at Chicago Midway involving a Southwest Airlines jetliner and a Jan. 29 Army helicopter collision with an American Airlines regional jet that killed 67.

The FAA remains about 3,500 fully certified air traffic controllers below targeted staffing levels, and has 10% fewer controllers than it did in 2012.

"These dedicated professionals continue to work short-staffed, often six days a week, 10 hours a day for years at a time, using outdated equipment and in run-down facilities that are in many cases more than 60 years old," National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels said in written testimony for Tuesday's hearing.

Last week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA will take immediate steps to boost hiring and wants to address infrastructure woes.

The Government Accountability Office in September said the FAA must take "urgent action" to address aging air traffic control systems, noting that one-third are unsustainable.

NATCA said there are 4,600 FAA sites that must transition from aging wiring to avoid severe service disruptions.

"Any discontinuation or disruption to the existing copper wire services without first transitioning to fiber optic services would lead to potential safety risks and/or significant delays in air traffic services," Daniels said.

Daniels said the FAA is spending $7 million per month to maintain copper wire as they delay fiber optic upgrades because of insufficient funding, while the FAA needs another $500 million to replace its struggling NOTAM pilot-messaging database.

FAA telecom issues have drawn attention after reports the FAA could cancel its $2.4 billion 15-year contract with Verizon in favor of Elon Musk's Starlink.

A 2023 report cited aging FAA facilities and surveillance radar systems that must soon be replaced at a cost of billions of dollars.

Airlines for America, which represents American, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Southwest, will reiterate industry calls for urgent emergency funding to boost FAA staffing and infrastructure. The group also wants changes to prevent collisions with helicopters.