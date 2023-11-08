Comer Issues Subpoenas to Biden Family Members, Associates

House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer announced Wednesday that he's issuing subpoenas to family members and associates of President Joe Biden.

Comer's panel has been investigating Biden's alleged influence peddling in his family’s foreign business dealings.

Those receiving subpoenas to appear for depositions include first son Hunter Biden; the president’s brother, James Biden; and Biden family associate, Rob Walker.

Comer will also request that additional members of the Biden family and their associates appear for transcribed interviews. He plans to send additional subpoenas later this week.

Subpoenas will be sent to Sara Biden, wife of James; Hallie Biden, widow of Beau Biden, the president's son; Elizabeth Secundy, Hallie Biden’s sister; Hunter Biden’s wife Melissa Cohen; and former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski.

"The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes. Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence," Comer said.

"Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family’s business schemes, bank records don’t lie. These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests. The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the facts and deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve."

Comer’s House committee obtained financial records that the chairman says show the Biden family set up more than 20 shell companies — most of which were created when Joe Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama — in a concerted effort to hide payments from foreign adversaries.

"The Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received over $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years — including millions of dollars from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan," according to Comer’s release.

"The Bidens and their associates made complicated financial transactions to conceal the source and total amount of money they received from foreign nationals and companies. Recently, the House Oversight Committee identified two checks labeled as ‘loan repayments’ from James and Sara Biden to Joe Biden that were funded by laundered China money and domestic influence peddling schemes. The Committee requested information from the White House on loan documentation, but the White House has since refused to provide proof of loans."