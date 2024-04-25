House to Vote on Antisemitism Bill Amid Campus Protests

In response to escalating tensions surrounding anti-Israel and anti-Jewish sentiments on college campuses, the House of Representatives is gearing up to vote on the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023 next week, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

The decision follows a surge in protests and rhetoric targeting Jewish and pro-Israel individuals, prompting concerns about campus safety and discrimination.

Scheduled for discussion by the Rules Committee on Monday, the proposed legislation, spearheaded by Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., aims to address the growing prevalence of antisemitism within educational institutions.

Lawler and several House Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., visited Columbia University on Wednesday, condemning what they perceived as insufficient action against pro-Palestinian demonstrators by university leadership, particularly President Minouche Shafik.

"It is time for President Shafik to resign in disgrace," Lawler said Wednesday. "She has lost control of this campus ... she has no intention of ensuring the safety and well-being of every student."

Protesters at Columbia, a focal point of escalating student opposition to Israel's war against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza strip, confronted a Thursday deadline to dismantle their encampment amid a backdrop of nationwide demonstrations and increased arrests.

In the wake of more than 100 arrests on campus in recent days, Shafik, short of ending the protests, cautioned students that failing to relocate the tents by Friday would necessitate exploring alternative measures to restore order and tranquility to the campus grounds, USA Today reported Thursday.

Central to the House bill is the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism by the Department of Education for enforcement in fighting discrimination on campuses nationwide.

Supported by 42 co-sponsors, including 12 House Democrats, the legislation has garnered attention from lawmakers across the aisle. Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., recently visited Columbia to meet with Jewish students, decrying what they perceived as a "double standard" in safeguarding Jewish students compared to other minority groups.

Johnson echoed concerns about campus disorder, lambasting Shafik's management amid a backdrop of raucous pro-Palestinian protests. "Enjoy your free speech," Johnson said amid chants of "free Palestine" and anti-Israel slogans during his Wednesday speech at Columbia.

These developments are unfolding against the backdrop of recent congressional action, notably the passage of a $26.38 billion foreign aid package to Israel. Despite bipartisan support, the bill faced opposition, with 58 House members voting against it.

Criticism has been directed at Johnson, with speculation mounting over a potential motion to vacate his position, particularly following the alleged breach of the Hastert rule in handling the Ukraine aid bill, which did not secure a predicate majority support within the Republican caucus.

The House's forthcoming deliberation on the Antisemitism Awareness Act underscores a broader effort to address rising concerns over discrimination and unrest on college campuses.