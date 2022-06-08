×
Bill to Protect Supreme Court Justices Stalls in House

A view of the front portico of the U.S. Supreme Court building.

Photo 231354170 © Christian Offenberg|Dreamstime.com

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 07:18 PM

A bipartisan bill that would protect Supreme Court justices from attacks is stalling in the House of Representatives.

"I've actually been engaging with several House members about how we come to a negotiated compromise on that bill and move it forward promptly," said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., in a CNN report.

Early Wednesday, at about 1:50 a.m. ET, a man was arrested outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house after an alleged attempt to kidnap or murder the justice.

So far, the House has not taken up the bill, which the Senate passed in May via unanimous consent.

"I think we can find a compromise in allowing the discretion of what police or public safety resources are dedicated to be at the discretion of the head of public safety related to the Supreme Court," Coons said.

Since the leaking of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, there has been a rise in threats against members of the court. In May, the Department of Homeland Security issued a memo warning law enforcement of the threats.

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 07:18 PM
