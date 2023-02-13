House GOP Seeks Answers From Pentagon After Vax Mandate Rescinded

The House Armed Services Committee, chaired by Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., is demanding the Pentagon provide answers on the effects the COVID-19 vaccine mandate had on service members.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Feb. 8, Rogers and Jim Banks, R-Ind., who chair of the Subcommittee on Military Personnel, expressed their disappointment in the Pentagon's slow response to questions asked by the committee regarding the rescission of the vaccine mandate.

On Dec. 23, Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act for the 2023 fiscal year, which included a requirement the Defense Department rescind the mandate, which led to the discharge of more than 8,400 service members. In a Jan. 10 memo, Austin rescinded the mandate but gave commanders latitude on the deployment of service members who are not vaccinated.

"Other standing Departmental policies, procedures, and processes regarding immunizations remain in effect," Austin wrote. "These include the ability of commanders to consider, as appropriate, the individual immunization status of personnel in making deployment, assignment, and other operational decisions, including when vaccination is required for travel to, or entry into, a foreign nation.

The letter contained 14 questions it wants the Pentagon to answer no later than Feb. 22, including whether the Pentagon has reinstated any service members forced out for not taking a vaccine and if there is a plan for reinstating such service members.

The letter stated: "Many of the questions or requests for information presented above have gone unanswered for weeks, if not months. The Department and the Biden Administration must no longer refuse to respond to requests for information from this Committee."

When asked about the letter Monday, a Defense Department spokesperson said in an email to Newsmax: "It would be inappropriate to comment on Congressional correspondence. The Department will provide a direct response to the congressional member."