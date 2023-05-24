Rep. Luna Seeks $16M Fine Against Adam Schiff

Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has filed a privileged resolution to censure, condemn, and fine Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., $16 million dollars "for his egregious abuse of the trust of the American people."

Schiff strongly pushed the now-discredited theory that Donald Trump colluded with Russia ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Luna's proposed fine, the lawmaker says, is half the amount spent by the government on the alleged collusion investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

U.S. special counsel John Durham last week released a report that said the FBI lacked "actual evidence" to investigate Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and relied too heavily on tips provided by Trump's political opponents to fuel the probe.

"It is the obligation of House Leadership to back up this motion for the American people and hold this feckless man accountable," Luna said in a statement released by her office.

"This is a privileged resolution and it is the right thing for House Leadership to support and bring accountability and respect back to the House of Representatives. ALL Members of Congress must be held to this standard."

Luna’s resolution, H.Res. 437, said that as chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), Schiff had a position of "extreme trust" that gave him access to sensitive information not available to other members. Instead, he "abused this trust."

"By repeatedly telling these falsehoods, Representative Schiff purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people," read Luna’s resolution, which noted that Schiff "lent credibility" to the Steele dossier, supported a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Act warrant against Trump aide Carter Page, and publicly accused Page of being a Russian collaborator.

"Representative Schiff exploited his positions on HPSCI to encourage and excuse abusive intelligence investigations of Americans for political purposes," the resolution said. "Representative Schiff used his position and access to sensitive information to instigate a fraudulently based investigation, which he then used to amass political gain and fundraising dollars."

Luna last week filed a motion to boot Schiff from the House of Representatives.

"Schiff lied to the American people," Luna tweeted May 17. "He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars. He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives."