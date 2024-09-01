WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hotel | workers | strike | boston

US Hotel Workers Strike in Boston, Greenwich as Contract Negotiations Stall

US Hotel Workers Strike in Boston, Greenwich as Contract Negotiations Stall
In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 photo striking hotel workers carry picket signs outside The Westin Copley Place hotel, in Boston. (AP)

Sunday, 01 September 2024 07:15 AM EDT

Nearly 1,100 hotel workers in the U.S. cities of Boston and Greenwich are on a three-day strike after contract talks with hotel operators Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and Hyatt Hotels reached an impasse, the Unite Here union said on Sunday.

The strikes, which began on Sunday, may spread to other cities across the U.S. during the Labor Day weekend, as more hotel workers prepare to join the walkout.

Marriott and Hilton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Hyatt previously told Reuters that it has contingency plans for a strike so that hotel operations are not affected.

Thousands of hotel workers will be on strike as 9% more Americans travel domestically over Labor Day weekend compared to last year, according to AAA booking data.

Unite Here, which represents workers in hotels, casinos, and airports across the United States and Canada, said disappointed hotel workers may strike in other major cities as they struggle to agree with hotel operators on wages and on reversing pandemic-era job cuts.

"Strikes have also been authorized and could begin at any time in Baltimore, Honolulu, Kauai, New Haven, Oakland, Providence, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle," the union said in a statement.

The strike comes as 40,000 Unite Here hotel workers across 20 cities face expiring contracts this year. About 15,000 of those workers have authorized strikes in 12 markets from Boston to Honolulu.

Workers have been in negotiations for new four-year contracts since May.

"We won't accept a 'new normal' where hotel companies profit by cutting their offerings to guests and abandoning their commitments to workers," Unite Here President Gwen Mills said, demanding a better deal.

The union has urged travelers to cancel their hotel stays if the workers are on strike and demand penalty-free refunds.

Unite Here workers in 2023 won record contracts in Los Angeles following rolling strikes and in Detroit after a 47-day strike.

In Las Vegas, casino operators MGM, Caesars, and Wynn resorts reached an agreement in November to avert a strike with 40,000 hospitality workers days before a deadline that would have crippled the Vegas Strip.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nearly 1,100 hotel workers in the U.S. cities of Boston and Greenwich are on a three-day strike after contract talks with hotel operators Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide , and Hyatt Hotels reached an impasse, the Unite Here union said on Sunday.The strikes, which...
hotel, workers, strike, boston
352
2024-15-01
Sunday, 01 September 2024 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved