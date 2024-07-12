Families of US Gaza Hostages Ask to Meet With Netanyahu

The families of U.S. hostages being held in Gaza are asking to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visits Washington, D.C. to address members of Congress, Axios reported.

Netanyahu, who will arrive in Washington on July 22, has met with families of the hostages in other settings but has never met them as a group, Axios said.

The group consists of five living American hostages, three murdered hostages and two who were released last November. The families aim to convince Netanyahu to accept a cease-fire deal that would release the hostages, Axios reported.

"We believe the visit presents an unmissable opportunity, as there is no better time to meet than when he is on U.S. soil," the families wrote in a July 2 letter to Israeli Ambassador to Washington Mike Herzog, obtained by Axios. "We believe the time is ripe to discuss the Israeli government's strategy for securing the release of our loved ones and how the Prime Minister intends to implement that strategy.”

The families said Netanyahu refusing to meet with them would show the hostages is not the highest priority of the Israeli government.

"We respectfully urge Prime Minister Netanyahu to dedicate all his energy to reuniting our families,” the families said.

Axios reported the families told Netanyahu they have received better treatment from the White House than the Israeli government. President Joe Biden, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CIA Director Bill Burns and many other U.S. officials have held numerous meetings with families of hostages, Axios said.