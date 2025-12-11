Gov. Morrisey: Hospitalized Guardsman's Parents 'Optimistic'

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said Thursday that the parents of Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe are "optimistic" about his recovery after he was shot in Washington, D.C., last month.

During a news conference, Morrisey said that Wolfe's mother, Melody Wolfe, reports that her son is now smiling, moving more of his right side and able to sit in a chair "for a few hours" as he remains hospitalized.

The governor added that Wolfe's communication is "improving, although not verbally," and said the 24-year-old Guardsman's parents are "optimistic" about his progress and "deeply appreciative" of the care he has received from hospital staff.

Wolfe and fellow West Virginia National Guard member Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom were shot in a targeted attack last month while on patrol. Beckstrom, 20, died of her injuries on Thanksgiving.

The suspected gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill while armed and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last week.

Wolfe, who is originally from Martinsburg, West Virginia, has been stationed in Washington since Morrisey deployed Guard personnel to the nation's capital in August. He has been a member of the state's National Guard since February 2019.

In a video posted to the West Virginia National Guard Facebook page Sunday, Melody Wolfe said her son is "surpassing expectations" and "coming along well."

"All the prayers that you've given, they're working and we're seeing that miracle happen in that hospital bed right now," she said. "So, thank you, we are forever grateful for your prayers and support."

According to the governor, Wolfe still has "an intense rehabilitation period" ahead of him and said further updates would be provided as they are made available.

Morrisey said that the "only request" Wolfe's mother and father, Jason Wolfe, have made of him is to "please ask for more prayers" when he is out in public.