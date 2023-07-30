×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: horses | wild | land bureau | reform | activists

Activists Push for Reform of Wild Horse Roundups

By    |   Sunday, 30 July 2023 10:43 PM EDT

Activists are calling for immediate changes in the federal government's management of the wild horse population in the Western United States after a number died following the Bureau of Land Management's efforts to round them up.

"This," Laura Leigh, founder of Wild Horse Education, told The Hill, "is probably the worst roundup I've seen in a very, very, very long time.

"This is July — this is a tense time on the range, even when there isn't a helicopter flying. The stallions are more agitated, the mares are more agitated; they're going to be more likely to try to escape. You've got the heat."

According to the Bureau of Land Management, "up to 2,000 horses" will be rounded up and be "identified for removal."

Afterward, the horses "will be transported to the Indian Lakes Facility, Fallon, Nevada, where they will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption program. Those that are not placed into a new home will be cared for in off-range pastures, where they live off the rest of their lives on grass pastures."

Between July 9-24, Leigh and her team counted 19 wild horses that died during roundups; three horses, she said, suffered from broken necks, three broken rear legs, and several others from heat-related illnesses.

By Thursday, Leigh's team said the death toll had risen to 21. 

Defending the roundups, BLM spokeswoman for the Nevada Wild Horse and Burro Program Jenny Lesieutre stated the agency prioritizes "the well-being and humane care of all wild horses during all gather operations."

"The BLM," she continued, "mourns any loss of life that occurs during gather operations, and we work to minimize such incidents as much as possible."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Activists are calling for immediate changes in the federal government's management of the wild horse population in the Western United States after a number died following the Bureau of Land Management's efforts to round them up.
horses, wild, land bureau, reform, activists
286
2023-43-30
Sunday, 30 July 2023 10:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved